Miles Bridges News: Scores 21 points in loss

Bridges recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Bridges was one of three players who reached the 20-point mark for the Hornets in this loss, with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams being the other two. Bridges has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, and he's been one of the few bright spots for the Hornets from a fantasy perspective in what has been another subpar season for the franchise.