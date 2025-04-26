Mitchell Robinson Injury: Doesn't practice Saturday
Robinson didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to an illness, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Despite missing practice, coach Tom Thibodeau didn't seem concerned about Robinson's availability for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Still, it'll be worth monitoring to see if Robinson pops up on the Knicks' official injury report.
