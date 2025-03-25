Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play against Dallas

Robinson (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out for the first leg of the Knicks' back-to-back Tuesday due to left ankle injury recovery. Precious Achiuwa will likely receive the majority of the team's backup center minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns in his absence. Robinson's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.