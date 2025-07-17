Mohamed Diawara Injury: Nursing sprained left ankle

Diawara is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Pacers due to a sprained left ankle, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

It's not clear when Diawara suffered the injury, but he can be deemed day-to-day for the time being. Through three Summer League appearances (one start), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game.