Mohamed Diawara News: Scores 9 to close Summer League
Diawara (ankle) contributed nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 94-85 Summer League loss to the Wizards.
Diawara returned for Saturday's Summer League finale after missing Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle. He was selected No. 51 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now