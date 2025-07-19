Menu
Mohamed Diawara News: Scores nine to close Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 9:15pm

Diawara (ankle) contributed nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 94-85 Summer League loss to the Wizards.

Diawara returned for Saturday's Summer League finale after missing Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle. He was selected No. 51 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks
