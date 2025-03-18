Monte Morris News: Gets late run in blowout

Morris (back) played the final 5:32 of Monday's 129-89 win over the Raptors, finishing with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.

Morris had recently missed time due to a lower-back injury, but he had been outside of the Phoenix rotation since early February before his recent stretch of absences. With Phoenix building a 32-point lead by the midway point of the fourth quarter, Morris got the chance to finish out the contest along with some of the Suns' other deep reserves. He made the most of his time on the court and tied his season high with 12 points, but the performance is unlikely to earn Morris minutes in more competitive contests.