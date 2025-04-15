Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Game-time decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Moody (back), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Grizzlies, will go through his pregame warmup before the Warriors make a final decision on his availability, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moody's back tightened during Tuesday's shootaround, and he was a late addition to the injury report. If the 22-year-old is unable to suit up against Memphis, Gary Payton and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Moody has averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists across 25.1 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
