Moses Moody News: Impresses off bench Tuesday

Moody recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Moody has struggled with consistency off the bench this season, and that limits his fantasy upside considerably. He's scored in double digits in just two of his last appearances, a span in which he's averaging just 5.6 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent from the floor. Moody has struggled to earn a consistent role in Steve Kerr's rotation, and the lack of production conspires against his fantasy upside. At this point, it's better to keep Moody on the waiver wire regardless of the format you're playing.