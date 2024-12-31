Moses Moody News: Leads from bench with 19 points

Moody supplied 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Stephen Curry struggled from the get-go during Monday's game, and Moody entered the game early, providing a spark to the offense. He also logged time once the game was well out of hand, and led all Warriors in scoring. The total marked Moody's best scoring result of the season, but he fourth-year pro isn't playing regularly enough to merit fantasy consideration.