Moses Moody News: Logs 17 points in spot start

Moody amassed 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 win over the Pelicans.

Coach Steve Kerr elected to give Moody the start in place of Jonathan Kuminga, who has struggled with his shot over the team's first three games. Moody gave way to Kuminga eventually, but he managed a strong line despite playing only 17 minutes. Kuminga's shot was more accurate during the victory, but Kerr may implement a platoon at the position in the short term.