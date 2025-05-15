Moses Moody News: Plays well off bench

Moody contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although he ended the season on a high note, Moody had a very quiet postseason, as he hit 35.0 percent from the field in 16.1 minutes per game. He did have his most successful regular season, however, as he made 74 appearances and produced 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, a career-best mark. Moody will now enter the first year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension.