Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mouhamadou Gueye headshot

Mouhamadou Gueye News: Top rebounder in balanced outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Gueye finished with 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 112-108 loss to Sioux Falls in the G League Winter Showcase.

Gueye put together a strong outing in the paint in Thursday's battle, leading all Capital City players in rebounds while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Gueye has averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks over 14 contests this season.

Mouhamadou Gueye
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now