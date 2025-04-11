Mouhamed Gueye News: Career-high 18 boards

Gueye chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 124-110 victory over the 76ers.

Coming off a 12-rebound effort against the Nets on Thursday, Gueye did even better on the boards Friday as he hauled in a career-high 18 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive side of the floor. Gueye has averaged 7.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 20.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.