Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Won't play vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 3:21pm

Turner (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Turner is coming off a season-high 34-point outing across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 win over the Heat. Given Turner's heavy usage, the Pacers will sit the veteran center for the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, though he should be available to play Wednesday against the Rockets. With Turner sidelined, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker are the top candidates to see increased minutes, as the usual backup centers -- Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) -- are both out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
