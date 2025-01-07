Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Strong defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:37pm

Turner amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-99 victory over the Nets.

Turner continues to show why he can be a defensive force for the Pacers. The veteran big man may be seeing a dip in his offensive production, averaging two fewer points per game (15.1) in more time on the floor this season (31.3). However, he is still one of the elite shot blockers in the NBA, averaging 2.1 per game, fourth in the league behind Anthony Davis (2.2), Walker Kessler (2.5) and Victor Wembanyama (4.0).

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now