Myron Gardner News: Scores 19 points off bench

Gardner racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 108-88 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Gardner was incredibly efficient in limited minutes off the bench, shooting 63.6 percent from the floor and 80 percent from three-point range. The Little Rock product had been dealing with a finger, which didn't seem to bother him during this contest.