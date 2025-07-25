Myron Gardner News: Signs with Miami

Gardner signed a two-way contract with the Heat on Friday, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Gardner's deal is for two seasons. After spending two years with Orlando's G League affiliate, Gardner was a standout for Miami in the Summer League with averages of 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 steals. He figures to spend the bulk of his time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League.