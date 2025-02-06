Naji Marshall News: Another strong outing off bench

Marshall tallied 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-120 win over Boston.

Thursday was the first time since Nov. 27 that Marshall reached the 20-point mark, and he finished as the Mavericks' third-leading scorer behind Klay Thompson (25) and Spencer Dinwiddie (22). Marshall has scored in double digits in each of his last three outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 25.3 minutes per game.