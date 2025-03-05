Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Bumped into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 4:40pm

Marshall will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall will make his 16th start of the campaign, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Dwight Powell in the first unit for the shorthanded Mavs. In his other 15 starts, Marshall averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.8 minutes.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
