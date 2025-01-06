Naji Marshall News: Logs 16 points as starter

Marshall posted 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite spending the bulk of this season coming off the bench, Marshall got a chance to start in his return from suspension with Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) on the sidelines. He recorded a full stat line and contributed on both ends of the court, but his struggles from the field did hurt his fantasy output. Even if he remains with the first unit while both Doncic and Irving remain out, it's worth noting that neither his volume nor production tend to take a significant leap in the role, as he averages 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a starter vs. 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists off the bench.