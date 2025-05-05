Nate Williams News: Fails to crack rotation

Williams did not see the floor during Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Warriors.

Signed to a three-year, $5.25 million contract with the Rockets in March of 2025, Williams played a total of five minutes in the postseason. Williams made 20 appearances during the regular season, playing 7.4 minutes per night while averaging 3.3 points on 43.5 percent shooting. However, he was a standout in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, posting averages of 17.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.