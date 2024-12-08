Nate Williams News: Leading scorer in G League

Williams played 30 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley's 139-105 win over the Texas Legends and compiled 31 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Williams had a dominant outing Saturday as he led the team with 31 points scored, which also served as a new season high for the 25-year-old. The two-way player was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 62.5 percent of his three-point tries.