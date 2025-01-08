Naz Reid News: Posts double-double

Reid notched 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Pelicans.

Reid had a strong showing and recorded his first double-double since Oct. 24. His overall numbers have slightly decreased compared to the 2023-24 season, and while he remains a reliable option in fantasy due to his heavy workload and usage rate off the bench, his upside is currently capped. Last season, Reid shot a career-high 41.4 percent from deep which led to 2.1 made three-pointers per game. This season, Reid is shooting 35 percent from deep and making only 1.7 threes a night.