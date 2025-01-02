Naz Reid News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss

Reid notched 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 loss to the Celtics.

Reid provided a needed spark off the Timberwolves bench in Thursday's outing, leading all second unit players in threes made and scoring while ending as one of two Minnesota players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Reid has scored 20 or more points in four contests this season, including in two of his last six contests. Reid also matched his second-highest three-point total of the year, connecting on at least four threes in six games.