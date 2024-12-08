Nic Claxton News: Dominates inside in double-double

Claxton ended with 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks.

Claxton held it down for Brooklyn in the paint Sunday, leading all Nets players in rebounds, steals and blocks while finishing as one of two players with a double-double in a losing effort. Claxton set a new season high in scoring, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time this year. He has now recorded a double-double in four contests.