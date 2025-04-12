Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Richards (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Richards will end the season on the sidelines and will miss a third straight contest Sunday. The big man was the starting center for the Suns ever since he was acquired from the Hornets midway through the campaign. In 36 appearances (34 starts) with the Suns, Richards averaged 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee will likely shoulder the workload at center in Sunday's matchup against the Kings.