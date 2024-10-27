Nick Richards News: Double-doubles in loss

Richards closed Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Heat with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Richards has recorded at least 12 points and 12 boards in back-to-back games and has six blocks through three outings. As long as Mark Williams (back) remains sidelined, Richards has a clear path to 30 minutes a game. Richards played 30-plus minutes 23 times last year and averaged 12.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during those contests.