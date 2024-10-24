Nick Richards News: Serviceable effort in start

Richards registered six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

Richards remained in the starting lineup, filling in for the oft-injured Mark Williams who is sidelined due to a foot injury. Although his upside is limited, Richards has the ability to put up serviceable production as highlighted here. As long as he is starting and playing close to 25 minutes per night, he could flirt with a double-double while adding valuable contributions on the defensive end.