Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Quiet in 29 minutes

Alexander-Walker recorded four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Mike Conley finished scoreless in 21 minutes, so the Timberwolves pivoted to Alexander-Walker, who didn't have much success either. Alexander-Walker was also quiet in the Game 1 win, scoring seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.