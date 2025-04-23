Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Quiet in 29 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 12:43pm

Alexander-Walker recorded four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Mike Conley finished scoreless in 21 minutes, so the Timberwolves pivoted to Alexander-Walker, who didn't have much success either. Alexander-Walker was also quiet in the Game 1 win, scoring seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
