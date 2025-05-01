Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Struggles from deep in closeout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Alexander-Walker finished Wednesday's 103-96 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

Despite winning, Alexander-Walker struggled from outside in Game 5, and the team as a whole shot converted just seven of 47 three-point attempts. Still, Wednesday's contest marked Alexander-Walker's only double-digit scoring outing of the series. Across the 26-year-old guard's five playoff appearances against the Lakers, he averaged 6.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
