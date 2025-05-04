Nicolas Batum News: Muted impact in loss

Batum logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Batum recorded multiple blocks for the fourth time during the opening round, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran forward received a bump in playing time during the club's first-round series loss to the Nuggets, averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals across 24.4 minutes per contest. The 36-year-old holds a player option for the 2025-26 campaign after finishing the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks across 17.5 minutes per game in 78 regular-season outings (eight starts).