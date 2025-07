Durisic (hip/calf) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Durisic will miss the team's Summer League finale due to right hip and left calf injuries. Over four outings this summer, the 21-year-old forward averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game.