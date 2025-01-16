Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:42pm

Jokic (elbow) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jokic's status for Friday's matchup with the Heat is in doubt. The three-time NBA MVP was sorely missed against Houston, with Denver being blown out by 20 in Denver. If Jokic can't get back on the floor Friday, the Nuggets will likely start DeAndre Jordan for a second straight game. The veteran big man finished with zero points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes against Miami.

