Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 5:32pm

Jokic (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

After dropping a triple-double in Monday's win over the Mavericks, Jokic won't play against the Rockets on Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation. According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Jokic hurt his elbow in warmups. The superstar big man is putting up some of the best numbers of his career for the Nuggets and will be sorely missed against a good Houston squad. DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric could see a bump in minutes with the three-time NBA MVP on the mend.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now