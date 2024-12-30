Nikola Jokic News: Dominant outing in victory

Jokic amassed 36 points (14-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 22 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 132-121 win over the Jazz.

The superstar stuffed the stat sheet with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the fifth time in his 10-year career during the regular season. The big man led the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, while also tying Russell Westbrook for the game-high mark in steals. Westbrook, who started alongside Jokic, also chipped in a triple-double. Jokic has now racked up 14 30-plus-point outings in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has logged 13 triple-doubles this season as well.