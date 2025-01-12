Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 11:11am

Jokic (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Jokic previously missed two outings due to the illness, though he was able to return in Friday's win over the Nets, during which he recorded 35 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes. The superstar should be able to shoulder his normal workload against Dallas, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 36.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.4 steals across 37.2 minutes per contest.

