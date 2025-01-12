Nikola Jokic News: Good to go Sunday

Jokic (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Jokic previously missed two outings due to the illness, though he was able to return in Friday's win over the Nets, during which he recorded 35 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes. The superstar should be able to shoulder his normal workload against Dallas, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 36.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.4 steals across 37.2 minutes per contest.