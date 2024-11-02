Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Just misses triple-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Jokic produced 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to Minnesota.

The perennial MVP candidate came within a board of his third triple-double in five games to begin the campaign. Jokic has never averaged a triple-double over a full season, but he's pulling it off so far, delivering 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists a contest while adding 2.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Jamal Murray (concussion) left Friday's game early, so Jokic could take on an even bigger offensive load in the short term.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now