Nikola Jokic News: Just misses triple-double Friday

Jokic produced 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to Minnesota.

The perennial MVP candidate came within a board of his third triple-double in five games to begin the campaign. Jokic has never averaged a triple-double over a full season, but he's pulling it off so far, delivering 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists a contest while adding 2.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Jamal Murray (concussion) left Friday's game early, so Jokic could take on an even bigger offensive load in the short term.