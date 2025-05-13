Nikola Jokic News: Pours in 44 points in defeat

Jokic accumulated 44 points (17-25 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic posted game-high marks in points, rebounds and three-pointers, along with a team-best five assists. The three-time MVP tallied 13 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, during which his teammates shot just 1-for-15 from the field. Jokic delivered his most efficient performance of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. In the second round, he has averaged 30.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 45.3 percent from the field across 41.0 minutes per game. The superstar big man and the Nuggets will look to stave off elimination at home in Game 6 on Thursday.