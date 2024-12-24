Nikola Jokic News: Scores 32 points in win

Jokic chipped in 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-90 win over Phoenix.

Jokic was unable to post another triple-double, but instead of filling out the stat sheet, he was incredibly efficient as a scoring weapon. The star big man and three-time MVP winner surpassed the 30-point plateau for the fourth time across his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 33.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.