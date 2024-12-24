Nikola Jokic News: Scores 32 points in win
Jokic chipped in 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-90 win over Phoenix.
Jokic was unable to post another triple-double, but instead of filling out the stat sheet, he was incredibly efficient as a scoring weapon. The star big man and three-time MVP winner surpassed the 30-point plateau for the fourth time across his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 33.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now