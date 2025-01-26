Nikola Jokic News: Triple-double streak ends Saturday
Jokic finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to Minnesota.
Jokic was limited on the offensive end compared to his usual production, but he still racked up 20-plus points for the 35th time this season. The MVP candidate logged a game-high mark in dimes, though he also recorded his second-lowest rebounding total of the season during the blowout loss. Jokic has racked up double-digit assists in eight of his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 27.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now