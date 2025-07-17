Nikola Topic News: Takes seat vs. New Orleans

Topic (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Topic entered Wednesday with five Summer League outings under his belt this year, so it's possible the Thunder wanted to give him the night off. While the 2024 first-rounder doesn't appear likely to handle a significant role for the defending-champion Thunder to begin the 2025-26 season, Topic has flashed some two-way ability with averages of 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his five appearances this summer.