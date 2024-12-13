Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Vucevic (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Vucevic will miss a game for the first time this season, and his absence means Chicago will probably rely on Jalen Smith to play the bulk of minutes at center. Vucevic has been one of the Bulls' best players in recent weeks, averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game across his last 10 contests. If the illness isn't a long-term thing, then he should be in contention to suit up for Monday's game at Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
