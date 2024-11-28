Nikola Vucevic News: Another double-double
Vucevic contributed 19 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Magic.
Vucevic continues to be one of the most consistent big men in The Association following the first month of the regular season, and he's a threat to record a double-double every time he steps on the hardwood. He's racked up four double-doubles across his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 20.8 points and 10.3 boards per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.
