Nikola Vucevic News: Big double-double against Pels

Vucevic accumulated 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Pelicans.

The 34-year-old center got his 14th NBA campaign off to a strong start, taking advantage of the absence of Zion Williamson (illness) from the New Orleans lineup. Vucevic could be the next veteran out the door for the Bulls after DeMar DeRozan was sent to the Kings in the offseason to kick-start a rebuild, but as long as he remains in Chicago, Vucevic should anchor the team's frontcourt and provide his usual plus production on the glass -- he's recorded more than 40 double-doubles in six straight seasons.