Nikola Vucevic News: Comes close to triple-double

Vucevic recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Vucevic was coming off a 40-point double-double in the loss to the Hornets on Friday, and while he couldn't post the same scoring line, he was able to leave his mark on both ends of the court. This was his fourth straight double-double, and he's achieved that feat in eight of his 10 outings in January. During that stretch, Vucevic is averaging 20.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.