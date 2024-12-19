Nikola Vucevic News: Continues to roll Thursday

Vucevic racked up 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over the Celtics.

Vucevic notched his 15th double-double of the season Thursday, cleaning the glass for a game-high 14 boards and supplying an efficient 16 points. The 34-year-old star big man has reached double-digit scoring figures in each of his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists 0.9 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.6 three-pointers per contest. Vucevic has long been a dependable fantasy asset due to his strong production across the board, but he's taken a big leap in efficiency during his 15th season, shooting a career-high 59.2 percent from the field and 48.0 percent from deep in 2024-25.