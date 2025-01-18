Nikola Vucevic News: Explodes for 40 points

Vucevic notched 40 points (17-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to Charlotte.

Vucevic was the catalyst in a dramatic fourth-quarter rally that out the Bulls within striking distance, but his 19 points and four rebounds in the final stanza came up just short after missing a three-pointer with seconds remaining. Vucevic's season-high 40 points were rarified air for the big man, as he's broken the 30-point barrier only three times this season. His rebound totals are still at an elite level, and his 10.4 per-game average places him 10th in the league and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference.