Nikola Vucevic News: Nabs double-double in win

Vucevic ended with 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 win over the Wizards.

The big man finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Coby White (21) in a dominant victory. Moreover, Vucevic logged his 12th double-double through only 19 regular-season outings. The veteran center came a point shy of his 11th 20-point outing, and he has delivered a stellar season thus far. Vucevic has averaged 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds. 3.2 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 58.4 percent from the field across 31.9 minutes per game. He has also shot an impressive 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.