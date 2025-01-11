Nikola Vucevic News: Posts double-double

Vucevic provided 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 138-105 win over the Wizards.

Vucevic bounced back from the 10-point, seven-rebound effort he delivered against the Pacers on Wednesday, and the big man extended his productive stretch to nine double-doubles over his last 11 appearances. Vucevic is having a bounce-back season on the offensive side of the ball, and his 20.1 points per game represent his best output since the 2020-21 campaign, when he was traded from Orlando to Chicago. He's also averaging a double-double for a seventh straight campaign.